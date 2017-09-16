Double shooting in south Modesto injures two teenage boys

Two teenage boys were reportedly shot and ran to a nearby house for help in south Modesto Saturday afternoon, according to Modesto Police.
At around 1 p.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Pelton Avenue near Toulon Drive in south Modesto. When officers arrived on scene they were told two male juveniles had suffered gunshot wounds and were being driven by car to Doctors Medical Center, said Modesto Police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli.
The teens were allegedly both shot in the lower extremities, in the legs and foot areas. Ciccarelli said after being shot they went to the house where the family of one of the victims lived. They were then taken by a relative to the hospital in a private car. Both wounds are considered non-life-threatening, Ciccarelli said.
Modesto police canvassed the area to find the site of the shooting, but were unable to locate the crime scene. Ciccarelli said the victims have been uncooperative and were unable to give a suspect description. The house the teens ran to is the same site of a fatal drive-by shooting in the spring of 2016 that killed a 13-year-old girl. A white cross in remembrance of her is posted on the sidewalk in front of the home.
