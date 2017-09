Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

In new video from the Center for Biological Diversity, Sombra, one of three wild jaguar that have been found in Arizona since 2015, was caught roaming the Chiricahua Mountains in the south of the state. Jaguars have always roamed the Southwest, but they were driven nearly extinct in the 20th century. The camera also managed to catch a mountain lion, dear and coati in Sombra's habitat.