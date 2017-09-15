As Trump considers bipartisan immigration deal, some set their MAGA hats on fire

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo due to Thomas Fire

The Santa Barbara Zoo had to say an early goodbye to its first-ever reindeer exhibit after the Thomas Fire forced it to evacuate two visiting reindeer to the Earl Warren Show Grounds on December 16, 2017. In a Facebook Live video on December 18, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services checks in on the reindeer before they head home to Windswept Farm near Tehachapi.