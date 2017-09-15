News

Delaware makes it easier for PTSD sufferers to get marijuana

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:09 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware has a new law that allows people with post-traumatic stress disorder to more easily gain access to medical marijuana.

WDEL in Wilmington reported Thursday that Gov. John Carney signed into law the Bravery Bill. It allows PTSD patients to receive a medical marijuana card from any properly licensed physician. Previously, PTSD patients could only get approval for medical marijuana from a licensed psychiatrist.

Carney and other lawmakers noted the prevalence of PTSD among veterans in particular and the relief that marijuana could bring.

State Senate Majority Leader Margaret Rose Henry sponsored the legislation. And it received strong support from veterans groups.

Some former members of the military say pot helps them manage their anxiety, insomnia and nightmares.

