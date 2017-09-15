Number of babies exposed to drugs and alcohol is increasing

The number of babies who've been exposed to drugs and alcohol is growing in Delaware.
WDEL in Wilmington reported Thursday that the state reported 431 cases last year. That's an increase of more than 100 babies who were exposed to a harmful substance during pregnancy.
To fight the problem, Delaware's Division of Public Health has come up with materials for OB/GYN's on how to screen pregnant women for addiction. The materials also connect the women to treatment and educate them about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
Alcohol is the number on cause of preventable birth defects. But marijuana and opioids are also commonly reported substances that babies have been exposed to.
Delaware, like most states, is struggling with an addiction epidemic.
