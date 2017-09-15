News

Number of babies exposed to drugs and alcohol is increasing

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 3:41 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

The number of babies who've been exposed to drugs and alcohol is growing in Delaware.

WDEL in Wilmington reported Thursday that the state reported 431 cases last year. That's an increase of more than 100 babies who were exposed to a harmful substance during pregnancy.

To fight the problem, Delaware's Division of Public Health has come up with materials for OB/GYN's on how to screen pregnant women for addiction. The materials also connect the women to treatment and educate them about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Alcohol is the number on cause of preventable birth defects. But marijuana and opioids are also commonly reported substances that babies have been exposed to.

Delaware, like most states, is struggling with an addiction epidemic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Videos show frightening zip-line collision that injures woman at Santa Margarita park

Videos show frightening zip-line collision that injures woman at Santa Margarita park 6:30

Videos show frightening zip-line collision that injures woman at Santa Margarita park
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement
In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:10

In search of better-tasting vegetables

View More Video