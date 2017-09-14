He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

More Videos 1:24 Smoky's is back bringing favorites and new fare to Modesto Pause 3:11 Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 2:50 Meet the man on trial for promising U.S. citizenship to hundreds of undocumented immigrants if he helped them get adopted 0:32 Thomas Fire consumes hills in Santa Barbara County 1:11 California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:12 Woman escorted out of Starbucks after asking patrons to stop speaking 'oriental' 1:35 Drone's eye view of Riverbank, Escalon from high above Jacob Myers Park 1:49 A Native American elder visits the site of a home where he lived in Yosemite Valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star. Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

