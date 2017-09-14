Around the Region (09/15/17)

MODESTO
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club Monthly Meeting
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Yokuts Group/Sierra Club will be holding their monthly meeting at the College Avenue Congregational Church in the Fellowship Hall. 6:45 doors open with refreshments and socializing; 7 p.m. program begins. Jim Brugger, president of the local chapter of the California Native Plant Society, will discuss how and why to use native plants in the home landscape. The meeting is free to the public. For more information contact Elaine, 209-300-4253.
What: Out of the Darkness Community Walk
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Graceda Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Central Valley Chapter presents the Annual community walk for suicide prevention. Walk is a fundraiser for supportive service in suicide prevention. For more information contact Eddie Sperry, 209-204-1893 or visit afsp.org.
What: Quality of Life Hospice Clinical Conference
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: The course is designed to educate the healthcare community on end-of-life care trends and to serve as a refresher course for those experienced with end-of-life issues. Lectures will be the primary teaching technique. This course offers two sessions. Cost is $45 per session or $80 for full course per participant. For more information or to register for the Quality of Life Hospice Clinical Conference, contact Community Hospice at 209-578-6355 or visit hospiceheart.org.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia SHP Back to School Night
When: Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson Street
Info: Columbia State Historic Park invites the public to back to school night at Columbia’s historic school house. During event, take a tour of the upstairs, sit in on a lesson taught by a docent dressed as an 1860s school teacher, play games of long ago, listen to music, and help make hand-cranked ice cream. The ice cream may be purchased for a $1 donation. Any donations will support Friends of Columbia State Historic Park. Contact Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128 or visit www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Coyotefest and Classic Car Show
When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m.
Where: Coulterville Park, Main Street (Junction of Hwy. 49 and Hwy. 132)
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center invites the public to the 33rd Annual Coyotefest and Classic Car Show. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features live music and entertainment, food, vendors and more. There will also be the Coyote Howling contest with four division: Adult, Child, Pup & Adult Packs (group of 2 or more). In addition to the classic car show, cost is $35 at the gates. The festival is free to the public. For more information contact the history center 209-878-3015 or email info@coultervillehistorycenter.org or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org or www.coyotefest.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: “Working on the Railroad”
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, Main Street (Junction of Hwy. 49 and Hwy. 132)
Info: The Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation present the fourth annual “Working on the Railroad – A Celebration of Sierra Railway Workers”. The special event was created to recognize and honor the hundreds of former Sierra Railway and Sierra Railroad workers, their descendants and family members. The celebration start at 10 a.m. and includes special activities and elements such as a “Memory Wall” and interpretive display with photographs and stories about former workers posted by Railtown staff or attendees who are descendants of the workers. For more information, call 209-984-3953 or visit www.railtown1897.org.
TURLOCK
What: S.A.F.E. Seminar
When: Friday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Seniors Against Financial Exploitation Seminar is presented by the Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance - a program of Catholic Charities - with support of the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and Area Agency on Aging. Learn the essentials to protect yourself and those for whom you care, against elder abuse and exploitation. Seating is limited, a reservation is encouraged. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with a free continental breakfast; lunch is provided as well. For more information or reserve a seat call 209-529-3784.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that promissory notes for the Modesto elementary, high school and junior college districts, totaling $115,000, would be sold by the Board of Supervisors. The money, in the form of a loan, would be paid back when the district taxes were received. Each district would receive: $30,000 for elementary, $35,000 for high school and $50,000 for the junior college.
Comments