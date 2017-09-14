Lodi Parachute Center has another mishap. Skydiver in critical condition.

More Videos 1:10 In search of better-tasting vegetables Pause 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 1:24 Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:33 Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 0:45 Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:31 Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash Watch as a plane full of skydivers flips over and crashes and the skydivers escape the plane. Sebastian Alvarez was on the Cessna 208, wearing a helmet camera and capturing dramatic moments as the plane crashed in a Lodi vineyard, clipping a grapevine wire and flipping upside down on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Only the pilot was injured, suffering a bloody nose. The FAA said the plane experienced engine trouble just after takeoff from the Parachute Center skydiving school at the Lodi Airport in San Joaquin County. Watch as a plane full of skydivers flips over and crashes and the skydivers escape the plane. Sebastian Alvarez was on the Cessna 208, wearing a helmet camera and capturing dramatic moments as the plane crashed in a Lodi vineyard, clipping a grapevine wire and flipping upside down on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Only the pilot was injured, suffering a bloody nose. The FAA said the plane experienced engine trouble just after takeoff from the Parachute Center skydiving school at the Lodi Airport in San Joaquin County. courtesy Sebastian Alvarez

