Around the Region (09/14/17)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Aaron Wilson of the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency will discuss severe weather preparedness. For more information, contact Dale Butler, 209-613-1058.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in our 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Art Exhibition: “Re/Marks”
When: Through Sept. 28
Where: Modesto JC Art Gallery, 435 College Ave.
Info: The gallery features the works of Haleh Niazmand, a professor of art at MJC. A public reception for the artist will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the MJC Art Gallery and Professor Niazmand will speak at 6 p.m. The reception is also free of charge. The gallery is open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and admission is free. For more information Michael Sundquist, Dean Arts, Humanities and Communications Division, 209-575-6081 or email sundquistm@mjc.edu.
What: Table Setting Luncheon and Preview
When: Oct. 16 and 17
Where: Seasons Catering at McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation invites the public to its 31 annual Table Setting Luncheon and Preview. Preview, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., cost $10. Luncheon, Oct. 17, doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $40. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, contact Barbara Wesley 209-575-9615.
TURLOCK
What: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Fall Membership Brunch
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: 1685 California Avenue, Turlock, CA 95380 (private residence)
Info: The 2017-2018 programs will be presented and the young ladies who attended the 2017 STEM camp in Fresno will speak about their experiences. Anyone interested in learning more about AAUW or joining is invited to attend. AAUW's mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy & research. For more information, contact Arlene Ison 209-544-8141 or Hanna Renning 209-632-4692.
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County property owners, who objected to their 1967 assessed valuations on their land, would begin protest appearances before the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors would sit as a Board of Equalization to hear the protests over two days. Additional hearings would be planned if protestors did not meet a 5 p.m. deadline. Residents were upset by the Board of Equalization as the figures showed an average of 5.46 percent increase in Stanislaus County assessed valuations from 1966 to 1967. The numbers were the eighth lowest among California’s 58 counties.
