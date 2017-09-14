Modesto man who drowned in Ceres canal placed clothing at edge before getting in

The man who drowned Wednesday morning in the Ceres Main Canal was a 39-year-old Modesto resident, Ceres police reported Thursday. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Police, fire and AMR personnel were dispatched to the area of Moore Road and East Whitmore Avenue. Witnesses called to report they'd seen the man enter the canal shortly after 8 a.m.
The man did not fall into the canal, but entered of his own accord, said Sgt. Greg Yotsuya, Police Department spokesman. He had removed some of his clothing and laid it, neatly folded, at the edge of the canal. Why he got in the water — to bathe, cool off or for some other reason — has not been determined.
The man was unable to get out of the canal as he was swept away by the current, Yotsuya said in a news release. "The current pulled the man underneath the water and under Whitmore Avenue, where he drowned. At this point in the investigation, it has not been determined if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the man’s ability to get himself out of the canal."
Police were first to arrive and found the Caucasian man in the water, pulled him out and began CPR. Fire personnel assumed CPR and with the AMR ambulance crew continued lifesaving measures for 45 minutes. The victim was estimated to have been in the canal two minutes.
Following lifesaving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.
