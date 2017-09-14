Attacked in bed, safe a few feet away: Cuba mystery deepens

The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms. Aside from their homes, officials said Americans were attacked in at least one hotel, the recently renovated Hotel Capri, steps from the Malecon, Havana’s iconic, waterside promenade. Desmond Boylan AP Photo