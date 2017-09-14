Blood work for teen who live-streamed DUI crash questioned in Los Banos hearing

More Videos

Human remains found in Merced County corn field 0:30

Human remains found in Merced County corn field

Pause
Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man 1:31

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man

Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement 1:24

Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement

Waterspout over Lake Tahoe captured on video 0:10

Waterspout over Lake Tahoe captured on video

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:42

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:47

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 0:33

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut 1:19

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut

Turlock resident speaks out about proposed anti-hate resolution 0:43

Turlock resident speaks out about proposed anti-hate resolution

Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:27

Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law

  • Teenage driver livestreams fatal car wreck and sister's last moments

    18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Meta Viers / McClatchy
18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Meta Viers / McClatchy

News

Blood work for teen who live-streamed DUI crash questioned in Los Banos hearing

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

September 14, 2017 9:19 AM

The defense attorney of a Stockton woman charged in connection with a drunken-driving crash in which her sister was killed questioned on Wednesday paperwork discrepancies in the investigator's and hospital's handling of his client's blood work.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and drunken driving in connection with the deadly July 21 crash off Henry Miller Road north of Los Banos. The car overturned, killing her sister, 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez, and injuring Jacqueline's girlfriend, 14-year-old Manuela Seja, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash received national attention after a cellphone video that Sanchez was recording at the time of the crash went viral on social media. Sanchez resumed recording after the crash and showed grisly images of her sister’s dead body, authorities have said.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Obdulia Sanchez's attorney Ramnik Samrao questioned CHP Officer Christopher Smith about reports he filed that included the wrong name of the person who drew Sanchez's blood at Los Banos Memorial Hospital.

The blood tested for a .101 blood alcohol content at the hospital, according to police reports.

Smith testified that he was given the wrong name of the person who drew the blood by the hospital. He said he found out about the error when authorities served a search warrant for the blood sample days later for the Department of Justice to test. That mistake was never corrected in the report.

Samrao told reporters that Smith's testimony on Wednesday was the first time he heard the wrong name was reported in the chain of custody of Sanchez's blood sample.

"I think that's a serious problem because there's an absolute possibility ... that they could have mixed up the blood. It's possible," Samrao said, noting that even the possibility of a mix-up is important to his client's case.

Samrao also said he expected the new blood test to yield a .09 blood alcohol content.

Also testifying during the hearing were Los Banos Police Sgt. Jesus Parras and Officer Todd Carter. Parras' body camera footage of the moments following the crash was shown in court, depicting Sanchez extremely distraught and struggling with officers while yelling multiple times that she killed her sister.

The full video that Sanchez took through Instagram also was submitted as evidence.

Sanchez and her mother in the courtroom burst into tears as the videos showed the scene of the crash as police responded.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Min also called Los Banos Memorial Hospital staff and 911 dispatchers for the City of Los Banos to the stand Wednesday to testify on hospital procedures for blood work and the 911 call Sanchez made to report the crash when it happened.

In two 911 calls that were played in court, Sanchez connects with a dispatcher and says, "Can you come pick up my sister, she is (expletive) dead. Man, I just crashed and I was DUI. Can you please come pick us up?"

Two dispatchers are heard trying to ask Sanchez where she is. Eventually, Sanchez said, "Yes, please come over here. I'm in the middle of (expletive) Los Banos."

The preliminary hearing and Sanchez's bail review was continued to Sept. 27 in Los Banos.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Human remains found in Merced County corn field

View More Video