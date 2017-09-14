Blood work for teen who live-streamed DUI crash questioned in Los Banos hearing

More Videos 0:30 Human remains found in Merced County corn field Pause 1:31 Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man 1:24 Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement 0:10 Waterspout over Lake Tahoe captured on video 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:33 Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 1:19 ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut 0:43 Turlock resident speaks out about proposed anti-hate resolution 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Teenage driver livestreams fatal car wreck and sister's last moments 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Meta Viers / McClatchy

