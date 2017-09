​William Planer appears in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Sacramento. Planer was arraigned on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon connected to the melee at the State Capitol in June 2016. He will return to court on September 28. Planer is a suspected neo-Nazi accused of being involved in the violent clash at the Capitol last year that left at least 14 injured, faced a Sacramento judge Tuesday on assault charges in the case.