Officials: NY doctor's patients were exposed to hepatitis

A suburban New York City doctor's medical license has been suspended after the state Department of Health says four of his patients were exposed to the same strain of hepatitis C.
The Westchester County Department of Health and state officials made the announcement Monday that Timothy Morley, an osteopathic doctor, has been ordered to close his practice pending a hearing. The Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2wXIW5p ) health officials are now in the process of notifying his patients that they may have been exposed to hepatitis or HIV and to seek testing.
During the course of officials' investigation, they found "a series of inappropriate infection control practices" at Morley's offices. Officials say they also had concerns about the treatment and administration of medicine at his offices in Mount Kisco and White Plains.
