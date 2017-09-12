3 female doctors sue hospital network for gender pay gap

Three female doctors say they were paid less than male counterparts on account of their gender in a federal lawsuit filed against Carolinas HealthCare System.
The Charlotte Observer reports the lawsuit filed Monday says a male coworker at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority was paid substantially more than the three female doctors for doing the same job. All four are hospital pediatricians. The lawsuit did not disclose salaries, but plaintiffs' attorney Chris Strianese says the women plan to resign this year because of the pay gap.
The three plaintiffs have equal or more experience as a hospital pediatrician than the male coworker, and one, Dr. Amy Morgan, is his supervisor. The lawsuit says the women repeatedly complained to superiors about unlawful pay practices.
Carolinas HealthCare issued a statement calling the claims invalid.
