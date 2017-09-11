Around the Region (09/12/17)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza,1800 Coffee Road, Suite 30
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, contact Bob Martin 209- 838-1444 or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: SCLPA Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Family Connections Christian Adoptions, 1120 Tully Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association will be having its next monthly meeting where it will honor past association presidents. Cost is $7 for a catered lunch. For more information or reserve a seat contact Janice Williams 209-524-8844, ext. 223 or email janicewilliams@fcadoptions.org.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Aaron Wilson of the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency will discuss severe weather preparedness. For more information, contact Dale Butler, 209-613-1058.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
ESCALON
What: Accordion music and social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club invites the public to its monthly music and social. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door. Special guest for the music social wil be Roberto Rosa. For more information contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon
When: Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May (unless there is a holiday, meeting will fall the following Tuesday). The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the City of Oakdale. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
25 YEARS AGO: After working for a year without a contract the Turlock Teachers Association had reached a tentative agreement with the Turlock Elementary School District. The agreement would have covered the 1992-93 school year. District officials and union negotiators met 12 times to settle their impasse, which centered on Medicare coverage payments for senior instructors and teacher transfers between school sites. Under the contract, district officials agreed to pay Medicare payments for employees beginning in June 1994 at a total cost of about $60,000 annually, if 30 percent of the instructors eligible chose to participate.
