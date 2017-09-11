Cops: Merced County homicide suspect was hiding in Mexico. This is how he was caught

A man who Livingston police said is wanted in connection to a 2013 homicide was caught by border agents while trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico, police said Monday.
Gelasio Alvarado Gonsales, 27, was picked up at the San Ysidro Border Entry Station at about 1:09 p.m. Sunday after agents ran a routine check for warrants, according to Livingston police.
Police said Gonsales is a suspected of being involved with two other gang members in the shooting death of Jose Luis Sandoval, 25, who was killed in the 1300 block of E Street after a fight involving numerous people. Sandoval’s 18-year-old brother, whose name has not been released, was also shot but recovered, Livingston police said.
A cousin of the victim was also involved, police said.
Police Chief Ruben Chavez said the defendants left after an argument with the migrant workers and returned with a firearm. "The migrant workers basically beat them all up," he said. "One of the (gang members) came out with a gun."
One of the gang members, Abel Renteria, 20, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to Amanda McCoy, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office.
Charges in the incident brought against Jose Luis Santana, 23, another gang member involved in the fight, were dismissed, McCoy said. Santana was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in an unrelated case in the September 2015 for the killing of 29-year-old Alejandro Vega, who was beaten to death in the Merced County Jail.
Santana and five other inmates fatally beat Vega, who died Sept. 20, 2015, a day after he was attacked in his dormitory, investigators have said.
It is not known if Gonsales tried previously to enter the U.S. after fleeing, police said. Chavez said officers are trying to find the victims' family, adding Gonsales is expected to be booked into Merced County Jail on Thursday.
"I just think it's rewarding to know that the system works and we're able to catch these guys when they try to come across the border, so we can bring some closure to the family," Chavez said.
Gonsales is being held on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, committing great bodily injury and for gang enhancements, according to police.
