More Videos

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:07

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

Pause
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 2:06

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Bacon Fest 2017

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 1:56

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.'

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:13

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

  • Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

    Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18.

Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. NASA
Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. NASA

News

Wildfire near Shaver Lake triggers evacuations; other mountain blazes still being fought

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 11, 2017 12:53 PM

A wildfire is burning near the community of Shaver Lake and evacuations have begun, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The Shaver Fire had burned about eight acres as of about 2:30 p.m. Airplanes and helicopters from the Railroad Fire are being sent to the Shaver Fire, Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.

The fire is on the west side of Shaver Lake near Musick Creek Lane and Indian Rock Road, Cal Fire said.

Meanwhile, other wildfires in the southern Sierra Nevada are closer to being fully contained, official reports said.

The Railroad Fire, between the communities of Sugar Pine and Fish Camp, was 75 percent contained as of Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. Highway 41 is open.

The fire started Aug. 29 and had burned 12,407 acres. Seventeen structures have been destroyed and six injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters will keep putting out hot spots near the fire perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Pier Fire near Springville is 60 percent contained. The fire started Aug. 29 and had consumed more than 27,500 acres.

Several communities remain under mandatory evacuations.

The western and northern sides of the fire are contained. Crews are monitoring for spot fires and working on the eastern and southern sides.

The Mission Fire near North Fork was 78 percent contained as of Sunday morning, and the Peak Fire, which consumed 680 acres southeast of Mariposa was fully contained as of Saturday evening.

This story will be updated.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci

View More Video