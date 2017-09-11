More Videos

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:07

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

Pause
Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Bacon Fest 2017

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 1:56

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.'

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:13

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 2:06

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

  • California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

News

California sues Trump over DACA: ‘We don't bait and switch in this country’

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

September 11, 2017 11:42 AM

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday formally challenged the Trump administration’s directive to rescind a program protecting unauthorized young immigrants from deportation.

Becerra, joining the states of Minnesota, Maryland and Maine, announced the lawsuit flanked by two “dreamers,” young women who were brought to United States illegally but were allowed to stay here, study and hold jobs after applying for the now-imperiled Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“They should not be punished for things that were done by others,” Becerra said of the DACA recipients. “We don't bait and switch in this country.”

Becerra said his lawsuit, which he previewed last week and planned to file Monday in the Northern District of California, was meant to “immediately address the president’s unlawful and mean spirited actions” by alleging his administration violated the due process protections of DACA applicants by putting their personal information at risk.

“California stands with the millions of immigrants who make this state a vibrant and prosperous place,” Gov. Jerry Brown added in a prepared statement. “We are suing the Trump administration for canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, and we are investing millions of dollars in new legal aid to help law-abiding people stay with their families in the U.S.”

The legal action by California, home to more than a quarter of the nation’s nearly 800,000 DACA participants, follows the University of California’s lawsuit Friday against the Trump administration challenging its efforts to eliminate the anti-deportation program on “nothing more than unreasoned executive whim.”

The university contends that the rescission should be set aside because it is procedurally invalid: a policy change affecting an entire class of people should have been subject to an administrative review process, including a public comment period for those affected to weigh in. Becerra said his lawsuit has similar “causes of action.”

There also is a separate lawsuit by 15 attorneys general, led by the state of New York, but Becerra said it was important for California to act independently given the impact on its economy and the large numbers of immigrant youth here. He added: “I don’t think there’s any doubt that California has the most to lose if (Dreamers) don’t win.”

More Videos

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:07

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

Pause
Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Bacon Fest 2017

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 1:56

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.'

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:13

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 2:06

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

  • DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

    The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.

C-SPAN

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci

View More Video