California sues Trump over DACA: ‘We don't bait and switch in this country’

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program.

