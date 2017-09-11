Immigration agents barred from California schools, state buildings under new bill

More Videos 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:03 Bacon Fest 2017 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:53 How to interview at a job fair 6:32 Experts discuss warnings signs of human trafficking 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 0:47 Here's what all that smoke looks like from space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said federal immigration officers visiting California courthouses to look for undocumented immigrants has a "negative effect" on justice. She appeared at the state Capitol with Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, on Aug. 22, 2017. California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said federal immigration officers visiting California courthouses to look for undocumented immigrants has a "negative effect" on justice. She appeared at the state Capitol with Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, on Aug. 22, 2017. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

