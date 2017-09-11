News

Report: Man who died in struggle with deputies had taken PCP

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 6:35 AM

SAN DIEGO

San Diego County authorities say a 54-year-old man who collapsed after struggling with deputies in May died of heart failure caused by drugs in his system and the stun guns used to subdue him.

The Union-Tribune newspaper reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2w0JhFv) that toxicology reports determined Mark Adkins had methamphetamine and PCP in his system when he was confronted by deputies on the morning of May 20.

Residents in Lemon Grove had reported a man was jumping over fences and trying to break into homes.

Officials say Adkins ignored deputies' orders and was shot several times with Tasers. After he was eventually handcuffed, Adkins collapsed and later died at a hospital.

