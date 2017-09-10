Anthony Gutierrez, 43
News

Merced gang member, convicted felon arrested for having stolen gun

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

September 10, 2017 5:52 PM

A 43-year-old Merced man was arrested for having a stolen weapon on Saturday just before midnight, Merced Police Department officials reported.

At about 11:55, officers found a stolen handgun and ammunition at Anthony Gutierrez’s home on the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue in Merced, police said.

Gutierrez, a convicted felon and gang member, was booked into Merced County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property, according to police.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

