Merced gang member, convicted felon arrested for having stolen gun

A 43-year-old Merced man was arrested for having a stolen weapon on Saturday just before midnight, Merced Police Department officials reported.
At about 11:55, officers found a stolen handgun and ammunition at Anthony Gutierrez’s home on the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue in Merced, police said.
Gutierrez, a convicted felon and gang member, was booked into Merced County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property, according to police.
Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
