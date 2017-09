More Videos 1:03 Bacon Fest 2017 Pause 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:22 Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bacon Fest 2017 BACON FEST – Sept. 9-10 at Dell'Osso Farms in Lathrop CA featured Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serving as emcee for the two-day cook-off competitions. The event featured Live bands, bacon eating contests, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more. BACON FEST – Sept. 9-10 at Dell'Osso Farms in Lathrop CA featured Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serving as emcee for the two-day cook-off competitions. The event featured Live bands, bacon eating contests, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more. mbicek@modbee.com

