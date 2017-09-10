Crafters delight as Turlock Hobby Lobby readies for grand opening

Turlock’s new Hobby Lobby is open and ready for your business.
The new 55,000-square-foot building was approved last fall and under construction through the spring summer near the corner of Monte Vista Avenue and Countryside Drive. Monday marks its grand unveiling with doors opening at 9 a.m.
“As soon as the building came up and there were cars in the parking lot, people have been peeking in and driving by asking when we will be open,” said store manager Natali Salas.
The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting, free pastries and coffee for customers as well as special deals. Based out of Oklahoma City, the retail giant has more than 450 stores in 47 states and is the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts company. The store has hired 73 employees who were selected out of more than 2,000 applicants, Salas said.
Hobby Lobby has had stores in Modesto and Merced since 2011 and opened a new location in Los Banos in 2016.
The Turlock store had its soft opening over the weekend, allowing customers who wandered in to shop Friday and Saturday before the official opening. Those who stopped by, like Ceres residents Richard and Estalene Augustine, were happy with what they saw.
“We shop at the Modesto one, but this is much closer and it’s very nice. I like it,” said Estalene Augustine.
Hobby Lobby sells a wide range of home decor, arts and crafts supplies, fabrics and sewing needs, scrapbooking supplies and more. The Turlock store has some 50,000 different kinds of items on sale. A large display of Christmas and other seasonal decorations is already up inside the store. The company also has a wide selection of Christian goods and decor, which reflect the family-owned company’s religious beliefs and philosophy.
In 2014, Hobby Lobby made national news when the Supreme Court ruled in its favor, saying closely held for-profit corporations could be exempt from certain federal regulation if the owners objected to them on religious grounds. The company had sued the federal government because it said providing mandated contraceptive coverage to women under the Affordable Care Act was against its owners’ Christian beliefs.
As another part of those religious beliefs, all Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays. The Turlock store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The retailer joins a host of new developments coming to Turlock’s Monte Vista Crossings. Others include Ten Pin Fun Center, Dos Coyotes, Pizza Revolution and Habit Burger, which are in different stages of construction.
The new Turlock Hobby Lobby is at 3801 Countryside Drive, off Highway 99. For more information call 209-632-3212 or visit www.hobbylobby.com.
Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
