Hughson soccer complex renamed to honor fallen deputy

The soccer complex in Hughson was renamed for fallen deputy Dennis Wallace who was killed in the line of duty in November.
A sign bearing his name was revealed during an opening day ceremony for the soccer season on Saturday, as was a bench surrounded by pavers inscribed with messages and memories of Wallace from the community.
Wallace played an integral role in bringing the complex to Hughson, where he lived and worked, four years ago.
“When he was patrolling he always saw kids playing in the street … and he said, ‘you know what, Hughson needs a league’.” said Wallace’s wife Mercedes.
She cut the ribbon the reveal the new sign at the entrance of the fields that reads Deputy Dennis Wallace Soccer Fields.
“It is such and honor and I just think of him and I smile,” Mercedes said. “He would have pride in his community ... pride in the participation of everyone putting it together and doing it for the kids.”
Pavers are still available for purchase. A 6-by-6-inch paver is $55, 6-by-12 is $95 and 12-by-12 is $150. Email deputywallacememorialgarden@yahoo.com.
Amanda Young, who helped spearhead the effort, said the purchase of a paver is tax deductible through the nonprofit she created, Blue Line Wives.
