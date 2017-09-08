Crime Scene - Do Not Cross
Merced man struck by car that left the scene. CHP asks for public's help

Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

September 08, 2017 4:17 PM

Investigators are looking for the driver of a car who struck a 32-year-old pedestrian last month in the Beachwood-Franklin area of Merced and sped away from the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim, Arthur Anguiano, better known in the neighborhood as "Beachwood Jesus," was walking east on Fir Avenue around 4 a.m. Aug. 26 when he was struck by a vehicle. Anguiano suffered minor injuries.

Anguiano managed to crawl up onto the front lawn of a nearby home where he remained for several hours. Around 11:30 a.m., a woman noticed Anguiano and called for medical help. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said.

The driver sped away heading east. A description of the vehicle and driver were not released.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced-area CHP at 209-356-6600. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

