Since September 2001, the U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and those who currently serve communities and the nation. On September 4, 2017, the Honor Flag arrived in Sacramento. Honor Flag founder Chris Heisler and chief of staff Cynthia Cohn personally drove the flag from Texas to California. Members of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department met them and had the HonorOne vehicle washed and ready for presentation. Members from the department and other local agencies formed a motorcade and escorted the flag to East Lawn Mortuary for Deputy Robert French’s family.