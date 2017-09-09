A former Modesto man, two blind women, and a case of bigamy

A former Modesto man is charged with being married to two blind women and also is charged with elder and adult dependent abuse.
Stephen Woodrow Gass, 47, made two court appearances last month in San Joaquin Superior Court on the felony charge of bigamy. He is set for another court appearance Sept. 14.
According to the charges, Gass was already married to a blind Modesto woman, Elsa McCoy, 77, when he married Jennifer Boylan of Stockton on Jan. 17. Boylan is also visually impaired.
McCoy, who married Gass in Reno on Oct. 12, 2015, said she tried to warn Boylan last year that her fiancé already was married. McCoy claims that Gass ran up $40,000 in credit card debt in her name and took $1,000 from her.
Authorities in San Joaquin County were trying to determine if Gass was ever divorced from his second wife who lives in another state.
Gass declined to talk when reached Friday. "Don't call me," he said. Boylan did not return messages.
Gass befriended the visually impaired community in Modesto a few years ago. He claimed that an allergic reaction to contrast dye administered in a hospital had made him totally blind.
He received independent living training and was in a support group with McCoy at Visually Impaired Persons Support in Modesto. He was featured in a Modesto Bee human interest article in July 2015 and a column in June of that year.
McCoy said she believes Gass lied about his blindness and fooled virtually everyone. Gass said in the Bee article that he had received a large, confidential settlement from the hospital and was looking forward to having a guide dog.
McCoy and Gass shared a condominium in Modesto and in fall 2015 lived for a time in Reno, where they were married. McCoy said that her husband seemed able to see when they lived in Reno. He finally declared that shots administered by an ophthalmologist had restored his sight.
She said that Gass worked briefly when they lived in Arizona. She said he already was communicating with Boylan through social media when the couple separated. Gass drove a motorcycle that was purchased with a loan back to California, McCoy said.
After Gass and Boylan tied the knot at the San Joaquin County courthouse last January, McCoy filed for an annulment in March. She said her attorney told her the annulment was final Sept. 1.
Charnette Boylan, Jennifer’s mother, said members of the family did not attend the marriage ceremony in January. Jennifer’s sister has filed a small claim trying to get the couple to return a car she loaned to them.
Charnette said she believes Gass and Jennifer, who has a daughter, are living on Jennifer's disability checks. “He is pretty smooth I guess,” Charnette said. “She is blind like Elsa and he probably took advantage of that.”
Charnette said that Gass told her daughter he had submitted an invention to Tesla and they were moving to Italy to work for the company. None of the family members believed the story accept for Jennifer, she said.
Lake County resident Tara Prince, who got a divorce from Gass some 16 years ago, said her former husband owes her more than $200,000 in unpaid child support.
She said Gass has a history of faking illness and possibly got the idea to pretend blindness from her father, who is blind. She said Gass also faked liver cancer once and appendicitis, the latter resulting in a healthy appendix removed by surgery.
Prince speculated that Gass goes through the charades to attract attention.
