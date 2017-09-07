unknown
Fresno police: Major investigation of gang members, human trafficking, leads to arrests

By Carmen George

September 07, 2017

The results of a high-profile investigation of Fresno gang members allegedly involved in human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution, along with trafficking firearms and controlled substances, will be announced during a 10 a.m. news conference Friday at Fresno Police Department headquarters.

Fresno police said the operation resulted in multiple arrests, the seizure of several firearms and methamphetamine, and evidence of human trafficking.

The operation began in November and involved more than 300 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Multiagency Gang Enforcement Consortium, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County Probation Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

