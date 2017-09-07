Governor declares state of emergency in Madera, Tulare, Mariposa counties

More Videos 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto Pause 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:15 Atwater resident who relies on DACA talks about Trump's decision 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 1:15 Paddle boarder has close encounter with great white shark in Carpinteria 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air Cooler temperatures, higher humidity gave firefighters a slight edge on the Mission Fire Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. CalFire public information officer Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn east of North Fork. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity gave firefighters a slight edge on the Mission Fire Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. CalFire public information officer Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn east of North Fork. John Walker The Fresno bee

