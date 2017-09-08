More opioid prescriptions than people in some California counties

More Videos 2:19 Deputy Robert French is remembered Pause 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:26 Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 0:30 Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What happens to your brain on opioids More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason/McClatchy

