Chowchilla father and son are partners in crime - again, police say

A father and son are back in Madera County Jail on Thursday after they ran from and blocked law enforcement officers who were conducting a probation check in Chowchilla.
Madera County Probation officers and Chowchilla police went to a Chowchilla home to arrest 21-year-old Ismael Huerta for a probation violation. When they arrived, Ismael's father, 60-year-old Roberto Huerta, blocked police and allowed his son to run away, Chowchilla police said in a news release.
Both men were on probation for assaulting another person about two years ago, Chowchilla police Lt. Jeff Palmer said.
Ismael Huerta was caught after a brief chase when he was spotted near Robertson Boulevard and Ninth Street.
Both men were booked into Madera County Jail for probation violations. Roberto was also booked on suspicion of obstructing an investigation, and Ismael was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest. They are being held without bail, booking records show.
