Three-vehicle accident snags traffic at Scenic Drive and Oakdale Road in Modesto

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

September 06, 2017 7:02 PM

A three-vehicle accident slowed traffic at Scenic Drive and Oakdale Road on Wednesday afternoon, the Modesto Police Department reported.

One of the drivers tried to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses, Lt. Aaron Tait said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The collision, reported at 5:41 p.m., caused commute-time delays at this major intersection.

It occurred just 12 minutes after a call about a vehicle hitting a pole on the 1600 block of Yosemite Boulevard; no injuries were reported.

