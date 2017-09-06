Around the Region (09/07/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. Entrance fee, $5; sandwich and chips, $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: International Heritage Festival Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m.
Where: Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The International Heritage Festival is holding an “all you can eat” breakfast at Fuddruckers on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, potato wedges, pancakes or French toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Donation is $10 per person. The fundraiser benefits the 2017 International Heritage Festival which takes place Oct. 7. For details call 209-521-3852.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Free Admission Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum, a museum that dedicates collections to inspire understanding of the gold country history of Angels Camp and the Mother Lode region, is pleased to invite the public to its biggest event of the year. The free admission day event will allow visitors to experience artisan demonstrations, a scavenger hunt for kids, 3- acres of historical exhibits and more. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
SONORA
What: Catch a Special Thrill
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: New Melones Lake Tuttletown Recreation Area, Reynolds Ferry Rd.
Info: The Bureau of Reclamation’s Central California Area Office will hold a C.A.S.T. - Catch a Special Thrill - for Kids event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Melones Lake Tuttletown Recreation Area. C.A.S.T. for Kids events “team up” sponsors and anglers with special needs children for a day of fishing and fun. Disabled and disadvantaged children ages 5 to 16 years of age may participate in this fun and educational activity free of charge. For information contact New Melones Park Ranger Joshua Pelham at 209-536-9094, ext. 236 or jpelham@usbr.gov or visit castforkids.org.
TURLOCK
What: Freedom Fun Run/5k
When: Oct. 7, 8 a.m.
Where: Turlock Free Methodist Church, 2006 E Tuolumne Rd.
Info: Turlock Free Methodist Church will be hosting its 2nd annual Annual Freedom 5k and fun run. The event is to benefit the Set Free Movement and their efforts to end modern day slavery. T-shirts and drawstring sportpack are included with early registration, $25; day of $30. For more information visit www.active.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Neighborhood Pot Luck
When: Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Dr.
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join in the fun at a Neighborhood Pot Luck in the Pines. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. for potluck set up and music will go from 4 to 6 p.m. with Stompbox. Hot dogs and the trimmings will be provided, as well as plates, napkins and utensils, iced tea and water. For more information, contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
50 YEARS AGO: A proposal for an $85,000 storm drainage study to be financed by Stanislaus County irrigation districts and other agencies stalled. County Supervisor C. A. Brink assured the talks would resume soon with the assistance of Supervisor Richard VanderWall, who was also appointed by the board to seek assistance from other government agencies for the study. The study was approved 3-2 by the supervisors the previous month with the study being conducted by the Modesto Engineers, Inc., a group comprised of six Modesto engineering firms.
