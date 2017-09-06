M. Williams, where are you? A find in Wales sparks search for Modestan

Who is, or was, M. Williams, and what’s his story?
It’s a question that’s been on and off the mind of William Morgan, a Welshman, for more than two decades. And through social media, he’s reached out to Modesto, hoping for an answer.
I think it’s possible that he was a Morris Williams. Both names are common in Wales. Could there be a Welsh connection?
On Aug. 8, 1944, M. Williams etched his name and other identifying information – Modesto, California, U.S. Army – into a roughly 3-inch-square piece of lead roofing at a 19th-century home in Wales.
Llangattock Park House, near the town of Crickhowell, housed American troops during World War II, said Morgan, who owned the home from 1992 to 2001. Officers were billeted in the main house, and other ranks in huts in the adjacent home farm, he said.
“My roofer discovered the inscribed leadwork around 1993,” Morgan told The Bee in an email interview. “He told me that it was customary for roofers to make their mark on their work. This is a bit like stonemasons doing the same in the Middle Ages.
“A few years later, we had a visit from a U.S. vet who’d been based there in 1944, but neither I nor my wife met him, as we were both at work.”
Morgan said he once before tried using social media to learn more about M. Williams, but had no success. He put the piece of lead in a drawer and forgot about it. “More recently, on rediscovering it, I realised that Twitter had become a very powerful tool.”
He tweeted a photo of the roofing and an old postcard of Llangattock Park House. The etching also includes a symbol – a diamond shape with horizontal lines extending from its sides.
This is from an old postcard of the house. The officers would have been billeted here & ORs in huts in the adjacent Home Farm. pic.twitter.com/MarCwpTRdU— William Morgan (@Bill963) September 1, 2017
In a Twitter conversation that ensued, Morgan (@Bill963) said he learned that the 7th Armored Division was based at Llangattock Park. The 7th went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 and January 1945.
One commenter also noted, “The 177th Field Artillery Group was based all around there at exactly the right time. Went on the Lorraine Campaign. Commanded by Patton.”
About the diamond symbol, that commenter added, “might be a TRF ( Tactical Recognition Flash),” the British military term for a colored patch worn on the right arm of combat clothing.
Commenters advised Morgan on online archives to search for clues, and the Modesto Historical Society and a local VFW chapter have been consulted.
“If family of M. Williams is found and they are interested in acquiring this little piece of history,” Morgan told The Bee, “I’d be happy to mail it on.”
