He offered to buy a homeless man food. The man hit him in the head with a hatchet.

More Videos 1:05 Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera Pause 1:23 Oakdale OKs resolution promoting unity 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite 1:12 Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye 1:15 Atwater resident who relies on DACA talks about Trump's decision 0:59 Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 1:00 Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:53 Justice for Justise: A sexual assault survivor speaks out 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. Video courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. Video courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department