Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer

An irate man is caught on camera trashing a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, shoving merchandise and smashing windows after a clerk refused to sell him beer. Police say the man first was loitering in the area and asked the clerk to use her cellphone, which she refused. The damage totalled $2,000, according to the Orange County Register. The video was posted September 5, 2017. The incident happened August 25.