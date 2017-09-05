Man convicted of traveling to Philippines for sex with children

A Sacramento man who worked as an airline pilot has been convicted of traveling to the Philippines to have sex with minors.
A federal jury in Sacramento on Tuesday found Michael Carey Clemans guilty of attempted travel and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, conspiracy to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and buying of children, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. On the first day of his trial, Clemans, 57, pleaded guilty to three additional counts: conspiracy to produce child pornography, attempted production and production of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography.
Beginning in June 2014, Clemans conspired with a woman in the Philippines to produce child pornography, according to court documents. Clemans was temporarily living in Bangkok, where he worked as an airline pilot.
In April 2015, Clemans returned to his Sacramento residence and continued the overseas conspiracy using his online account to chat with the Filipino woman. He discussed with the woman various strategies to obtain minor girls whom he could rape, the news release said. He told the woman how to find vulnerable youngsters, directing her to look for orphans and typhoon victims.
Clemans paid the woman nearly $6,000 so she could buy photographic equipment and find discreet locations for sexually explicit photo shoots of the victims, who were as young as 7 years old. He gave the woman specific instructions on how to photograph the children to he could determine which one he would travel to the Philippines to rape, the news release said. On some occasions, Clemans paid a co-conspirator to obtain temporary custody of children in the Philippines and produce child pornography for him.
Evidence was presented during Clemans’ trial that he participated in another scheme with other individuals in November 2013 in which he traveled from the United States to Manila to engage in sexual conduct with minors, including an 11-year-old, after requesting pornographic images of the minors.
He is to be sentenced Dec. 12 by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez. Clemans faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison for the charge of “buying children,” a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, the news release said.
The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child exploitation and abuse.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
