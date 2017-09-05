Modesto-area immigrant advocates oppose Trump's decision on Dreamers

More Videos 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite Pause 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:27 Fire near Creekside Golf Course 5:12 Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:28 Theft of wallet from Oakdale store 3:56 Police investigate death of 3-year-old 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stanislaus County resident who relies on DACA talks about Trump's decision Carlos Barajas, 27, who works at El Concilio in Modesto, entered the United States illegally when he was 3. His family came from Colima, Mexico, and he's relied on DACA to stay in the country. He discussed President Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arivals program on Tuesday with The Bee's Brian Clark. Carlos Barajas, 27, who works at El Concilio in Modesto, entered the United States illegally when he was 3. His family came from Colima, Mexico, and he's relied on DACA to stay in the country. He discussed President Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arivals program on Tuesday with The Bee's Brian Clark. Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com

Carlos Barajas, 27, who works at El Concilio in Modesto, entered the United States illegally when he was 3. His family came from Colima, Mexico, and he's relied on DACA to stay in the country. He discussed President Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arivals program on Tuesday with The Bee's Brian Clark. Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com