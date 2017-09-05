Around the Region (09/06/17)

MODESTO
What: YES Kids Open Auditions
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Kids will be holding open auditions for its fall production of Disney’s “Peter Pan, Jr.” in the Recital Hall at Modesto Junior College. Auditions are open to fourth to eigth grades. Performers will act, sing and dance in the production. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation is necessary. All audition materials will be provided. The production is March 9-11, 2018. For more information contact Melanee Wyatt 209-238-6850 or visit www.stancoe.org.
OAKDALE
What: North County Corridor Project workshop
When: Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 South Second Ave.
Info: The proposed project would stretch from Tully Road to SR-120 (New State Route 108). The public hearing will be conducted in an open forum format, and no formal presentation will be made. Members of the public are invited to attend at their convenience between 4 and 8 p.m. Comment sheets on which to make written comments will be available; and court reporters will be available to record verbal comments. For more information about the project, contact Grace Magsayo, Project Manager, at 209-948-7976 or email grace.magsayo@dot.ca.gov or the public may contact Matt Machado, Director, Stanislaus County Public Works at 209-525-4153, or email machadom@stancounty.com.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson Homeless Forum
When: Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson Branch Library, 355 W. Las Palmas Ave.
Info: The Patterson Progressive Alliance will be hosting a forum on homelessness. The forum will focus on solutions with the help of guest speakers; Ruben Imperial - Focus on Prevention -, Laura Elkinton - Project ReStart and HOST House -, Eric Caine - The Valley Citizen - and others. Patterson Police Services RepresentativeAccording to the most recent point in time count, Patterson has 80 people living on the streets. Of that number, 15 percent are children under the age of 13, and three are military veterans. For more information contact James Leonard email jleonard24@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com.
SALIDA
What: Brightwood College Dental Assistant Open House
When: Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: Brightwood College invites the public and those interested in becoming a dental assistant to its next open house. For more information call 209-543-7000 or visit www.brightwood.edu.
TURLOCK
What: West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Dr.
Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will be holding a regular meeting in the TID board room 105. Members of the public that are interested in the preceedings are welcome to attend. For more information contact Dorinda Soiseth 209-883-8374 or visit www.tid.org.
