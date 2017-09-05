DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

More Videos

Theft of wallet from Oakdale store

Vacant home in Atwater catches fire

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson

Fire near Creekside Golf Course

    The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.
C-SPAN
A vacant home in Atwater was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the 240 Block of Cedar Avenue at about noon on Monday Sept. 4, 2017. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Dozens of people made their way to Castle Air Museum's annual Open Cockpit Day on Sunday Sept. 3, 2017 to look inside the planes. Also offered were helicopter rides, kids activities, firefighter and law enforcement exhibits. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

A dilapidated, rat-and cockroach-infested apartment building condemned by Modesto now is empty, with the remaining tenants moving out Friday and a contractor boarding up the building. Many tenants found new homes and others were placed in motels and shelters. Video by Kevin Valine, Andy Alfaro, Joan Barnett Lee.

After Houston musician Aric Harding returned home to salvage his children's favorite stuffed animals, he was moved to play the piano in the living room of his flooded Friendswood home. He has shared several updates on the flooding after Hurricane Harvey brought over 40 inches of rainfall to his neighborhood. "I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering,” Harding said.

Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed.

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Last week, when the moon temporarily passed in front of the sun over the U.S., NASA caught a glimpse of the eclipse from unique vantage points all over space from their various facilities. Check out some of the fascinating video they caught during the Great American Eclipse.

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.