News

Tourist faces upgraded charges over death in Sydney clinic

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 7:38 PM

SYDNEY

A Chinese tourist with no Australian medical license has been charged with manslaughter after police say she gave a woman an anesthetic during a procedure at a Sydney beauty clinic last week and the woman later died.

Shao Jie was not required to appear in Sydney's Central Local Court on Tuesday when a prosecutor announced the charges against her had been upgraded. Manslaughter carries a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The 33-year-old tourist allegedly administered drugs to the 35-year-old woman in the clinic last Wednesday. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Friday.

Shao was initially charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger life. Each charge carries a potential maximum of 10 years in prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum
Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours
Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

View More Video