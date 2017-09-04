News

3,000 gallons of sewage spills in Paso Robles

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

September 04, 2017 5:34 PM

About 3,000 gallons of sewage spilled out of a private pipeline in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health.

The spill happened at about 2 p.m., when the sewage started spilling out of a private sewer lateral pipeline located at 351 Lark Drive, the department said. The sewage went onto the street and into a storm drain on Sherwood Road.

The spill was caused by a blockage in the pipeline, according to a department news release. The City of Paso Robles Utilities Department is removing sewage from the road and disinfecting the area, the department said, but the property owner is responsible for the repair and cleanup of the pipeline.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

