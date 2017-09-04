Modesto's Muni Golf Course is among those under discussion in a City Council workshop Tuesday.
News

What to do with Modesto’s golf courses? City discusses their fate

By Kevin Valine

kvaline@modbee.com

September 04, 2017 3:49 PM

The City Council will meet Tuesday afternoon to talk about Modesto’s three city golf courses in a workshop.

The workshop is open to the public. The council cannot take any formal action but can give direction to staff. There was no staff report or other material posted on the city website regarding the workshop, but the golf courses require subsidies from the city’s general fund, and officials have said that is not sustainable.

Previous discussions have included closing the nine-hole Modesto Municipal Golf Course. The workshop is at 3:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.

