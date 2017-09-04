Modesto Police Department badge and patch.
Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup in north Modesto

By Kevin Valine

kvaline@modbee.com

September 04, 2017 3:26 PM

A man died early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in a north Modesto intersection.

Police Lt. Martha Delgado said the motorcyclist was southbound on Prescott Road and the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was westbound on Cheyenne Way when they entered the intersection and collided. She said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

She said officers were dispatched to the accident at 2:52 a.m.

Delgado said the motorcyclist was a 33-year-old Modesto resident. She said additional information, including which driver had the right of way and the name of the motorcyclist, was not available Monday afternoon. Google Street View shows there are traffic lights in all directions at the intersection.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at 209-572-9500 and ask for officer Daniel Phillips.

