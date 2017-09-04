Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

News

Costumes, comics and more take over the Turlock fairgounds

Modesto Bee Staff

September 04, 2017 3:04 PM

Captain America and Iron Man were hard at work on this Labor Day. Joined by hundreds of fans and lots of pop culture memorabilia, they took over the Stanislaus County Fairground for Turlock Comic Con, which is becoming a regular event.

Organizers said the cons had become so popular they added more shows in Los Banos, Sonora and Sacramento following the first Turlock event in February. Monday’s event included a second building at the fairgrounds; organizers said they hoped that would disperse the crowds somewhat.

They plan to have cons at the fairgrounds twice a year going forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum
Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours
Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

View More Video