Costumes, comics and more take over the Turlock fairgounds

Captain America and Iron Man were hard at work on this Labor Day. Joined by hundreds of fans and lots of pop culture memorabilia, they took over the Stanislaus County Fairground for Turlock Comic Con, which is becoming a regular event.
Organizers said the cons had become so popular they added more shows in Los Banos, Sonora and Sacramento following the first Turlock event in February. Monday’s event included a second building at the fairgrounds; organizers said they hoped that would disperse the crowds somewhat.
They plan to have cons at the fairgrounds twice a year going forward.
