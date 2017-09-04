Around the Region (09/05/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Tuesday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Coaches from local high schools and Modesto Junior College will give a preview of their team for the upcoming season in this seasons first meeting. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays. The lunch is $10. For more information email Duane dnelson@damrell.com.
What: YES Kids Open Auditions
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Kids will be holding open auditions for its fall production of Disney’s “Peter Pan, Jr.” in the Auditorium at Downey High School. Auditions are open to fourth to eigth grades. Performers will act, sing and dance in the production. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation is necessary. All audition materials will be provided. The production is March 9-11, 2018. For more information contact Melanee Wyatt 209-238-6850 or visit www.stancoe.org.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5.00 entry fee. See the nice new banquet hall and enjoy a great sandwich and chips for only $5.00. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Sept. 14, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Free Admission Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum, a museum that dedicates collections to inspire understanding of the gold country history of Angels Camp and the Mother Lode region, is pleased to invite the public to its biggest event of the year. The free admission day event will allow visitors to experience artisan demonstrations, a scavenger hunt for kids, 3- acres of historical exhibits and more. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Saturday, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35, $60 couples and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information Maribel Rodriguez 209-664-7363.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported there were discussions to reorganize school districts in Oakdale, Riverbank and Waterford. Parents and residents of Oakdale had asked school officials to look into unifying the high school district with its feeder elementary districts. However residents of Waterford, whose children traveled up to 15 miles to the high schools in Oakdale and Riverbank, expressed interest in their own high school. The reorganizations had to be approved by the state Board of Education and if Waterford wanted a unified school district, a high school had to be built within three years of unification, a proposal that required a two-thirds voter approval of general obligation bonds.
Comments