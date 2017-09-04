Obstacles await as Congress resumes health care fight

In this July 26, 2017 photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. watches at left as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tafter the Senate voted on health care legislation. Republican hopes for repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s health care law are still twitching in Congress, though barely. It’s among several health issues lawmakers face when they return from summer recess, even as fights over the budget and helping Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey grab center stage. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo