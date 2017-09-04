Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan. Bernat Armangue AP Photo
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan. Bernat Armangue AP Photo

News

Dozens of Rohingya refugees with bullet wounds in Bangladesh

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 1:36 AM

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh

A hospital near Bangladesh's southeastern border has become overcrowded with dozens of Rohingya refugees who arrived with bullet wounds and broken bones after fleeing violence in western Myanmar.

The U.N. refugee agency says ethnic Rohingya Muslims are still streaming across the swampy border and had already filled the three existing refugee camps to capacity.

The UNHCR on Monday was counting some 73,000 new refugees in Bangladesh since violence erupted on Aug. 25 in Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Many of their needs including food and shelter were being provided by Rohingya who fled Myanmar years ago.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shaheen Abdur Rahman Choudhury at the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital said 31 Rohingya men were being treated for bullet wounds and broken bones. He described them as being "distressed and afraid."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum
Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours
Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

View More Video