Man who ran into flames at Burning Man festival has died

A Burning Man festival-goer airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center has died, according to a Nevada sheriff.
Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, broke through two levels of security Saturday night to run into the flaming namesake effigy, a statement from the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said. The annual Burning Man Festival takes place in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada’s Pershing County.
On-site fire personnel rescued Mitchell and took him to the festival’s medical facility but he was too badly burned. Medical staff had him airlifted to the University of California, Davis, burn center in Sacramento – the closest to the festival. He was declared dead at 6:28 a.m., shortly after his arrival.
Medical staff said Mitchell was not under the influence of alcohol and a toxicology screen is pending, the release said.
Burning Man is a week-long festival in a temporary city erected in the desert about 100 miles north of Reno. At least 70,000 people attended this year. The “Man” is burned on Saturday night every year, followed by the burning of the “Temple” on Sunday.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments